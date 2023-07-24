Sheffield Wednesday’s two most important figures will meet to discuss the possible re-signing of a released cult hero player as they continue to look to step on the accelerator of their pre-season plans.

The Owls are believed to be closing in on their second signing of the transfer window, with Chilean international Juan Delgado understood to be in the country ahead of a possible move to S6. Reece James, who spent last season on loan at Hillsborough, has already made the switch permanently.

Another transfer possibe signing is one of James’ previous Owls teammates Ben Heneghan.

The giant centre-half, who struck up a rapport with Wednesday supporters in a debut season that was so cruelly cut short by injury last October, has been training with the club as his recovery from an ACL injury continues.

Released at the back end of Darren Moore’s time as manager, it was originally the case that the former AFC Wimbledon man was training with the club as an act of goodwill, Wednesday’s fulfilling what they felt to be a ‘duty of care’ to Heneghan.

But new manager Xisco has not denied the chances that the defender could re-sign for the Owls just weeks after his release, confirming that he would discuss the matter with Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Though he has trained both at Middlewood Road and in Spain on the club’s warm weather training trip last week, Heneghan is yet to feature in any of the four pre-season friendly outings so far as he undertakes the back end of a rehabilitation prorgamme.

And asked whether he would likely play a part in this week’s friendly matches at Doncaster Rovers or against Luton Town, Xisco indicated that there could well be a further wait on as Heneghan proves he is ready for full match involvement.

“I don’t know because one of the things is that it has to be safe for him to do so,” Xisco said. “I’m sure if you ask him, then he’ll want to play because that is what players want.

“But the process when you are injured is about time and trying to give the perfect things for it (recovery). If you asked him he’d say ‘sure, I want to play tomorrow’ because I’ve worked with him and I know. But he needs the first doctor to say he’s ready and after other things he needs to improve his condition.