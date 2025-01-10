Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk as Sheffield Wednesday look at add to their squad during the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rohl has set a firm stance over transfer speculation after Sheffield Wednesday were linked with a move for Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham.

The 19-year-old striker has scored four goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances for the A-League club and reports down under had suggested the Owls had lodged a bid with the Roar in recent days. However, as reported earlier by The Star, no formal offer has been made at this point in time and the level of their interest is not yet clear. Rohl was questioned about the speculation over a possible move for Waddingham on Thursday - but he remained clear in his stance over all transfer talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie with Championship rivals Coventry City, the Wednesday boss said: “There are a lot of rumours and names at the moment! If there are any updates I will give you them, if it is possible, as soon as possible. But I will not make statements on individual players now. You see it in the whole market, there is a lot of activation in the market now, a lot of rumours, every club is linked with some players. You see there is really a challenge to get some players and you have to go all-in. Let’s see what we can do, we will try and hopefully we can edit some good players for our squad.”

Owls join Leeds United in race for Villa youngster

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has revealed he is yet to make a decision on the future of reported Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Middlesbrough target Louie Barry.

The England youth international has just returned to Villa Park after enjoying a successful loan spell with League One club Stockport County during the first half of the season. After scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters, Barry was widely expected to be granted another loan move away from Villa during the second half of the campaign. However, despite links with the likes of Wednesday and Leeds, Emery is still monitoring the youngster’s development at close quarters and is yet to make a call over his short-term future.

He said: “He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him.”