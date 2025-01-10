Wednesday and Coventry City are no strangers these days having played each other plenty of times over the last couple of years - including twice in this tournament last season - but there has also been a change at the top since their last meeting in October when Mark Robins was in charge for a 2-1 Owls win.

Frank Lampard is now Röhl’s opposite number as they return to the CBS Arena once again, and while the Sky Blues look to try and turn around a rough run of form, the German may well some make changes in order to rest some of his players - even if he has suggested that he’ll still ‘go strong’ this weekend.

With that in mind, things could look a bit different on Saturday afternoon, and this is how we think Wednesday might line up:

1 . James Beadle - GK It's the FA Cup rather than the Carabao Cup, and with no midweek game to be concerned about - and Röhl's comments about 'going strong' - you'd expect Beadle to start. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Pol Valentin - RB Valentin hasn't had too much time out on the pitch of late, and this game may be seen as an opportunity to had him a starting berth. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Gabriel Otegbayo - CB He came in to save the day against Millwall last time out, but this is exactly the sort of game you'd think he'd be starting regardless of that cameo. | UGC Photo Sales

4 . Di'Shon Bernard - CB With a shortage of options in defence, and Michael Ihiekwe still not completely up to full fitness, there isn't much choice but to used Bernard for this one, and he also had a break recently due to suspension. | UGC Photo Sales