Big changes and preventative measures - Sheffield Wednesday XI prediction for Coventry City - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 00:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday step away from Championship action this weekend as the FA Cup returns - but what changes will Danny Röhl make?

Wednesday and Coventry City are no strangers these days having played each other plenty of times over the last couple of years - including twice in this tournament last season - but there has also been a change at the top since their last meeting in October when Mark Robins was in charge for a 2-1 Owls win.

Frank Lampard is now Röhl’s opposite number as they return to the CBS Arena once again, and while the Sky Blues look to try and turn around a rough run of form, the German may well some make changes in order to rest some of his players - even if he has suggested that he’ll still ‘go strong’ this weekend.

With that in mind, things could look a bit different on Saturday afternoon, and this is how we think Wednesday might line up:

It's the FA Cup rather than the Carabao Cup, and with no midweek game to be concerned about - and Röhl's comments about 'going strong' - you'd expect Beadle to start.

1. James Beadle - GK

It's the FA Cup rather than the Carabao Cup, and with no midweek game to be concerned about - and Röhl's comments about 'going strong' - you'd expect Beadle to start. | UGC

Photo Sales
Valentin hasn't had too much time out on the pitch of late, and this game may be seen as an opportunity to had him a starting berth.

2. Pol Valentin - RB

Valentin hasn't had too much time out on the pitch of late, and this game may be seen as an opportunity to had him a starting berth. | UGC

Photo Sales
He came in to save the day against Millwall last time out, but this is exactly the sort of game you'd think he'd be starting regardless of that cameo.

3. Gabriel Otegbayo - CB

He came in to save the day against Millwall last time out, but this is exactly the sort of game you'd think he'd be starting regardless of that cameo. | UGC

Photo Sales
With a shortage of options in defence, and Michael Ihiekwe still not completely up to full fitness, there isn't much choice but to used Bernard for this one, and he also had a break recently due to suspension.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - CB

With a shortage of options in defence, and Michael Ihiekwe still not completely up to full fitness, there isn't much choice but to used Bernard for this one, and he also had a break recently due to suspension. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry City
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice