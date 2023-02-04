Sheffield Wednesday had an almost perfect afternoon in League One, but there are concerns over Callum Paterson.

The Owls went top of the table by beating Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at Hillsborough, equalling a club record by keeping their 17th clean sheet of the season, and went six points clear of Ipswich Town in third place after they drew 1-1 with Cambridge United.

Almost 34,000 packed out the stadium at S6 to cheer on the side after their manager’s call to action, and he was quick to thank them afterwards for their efforts in getting them over the line and above their opponents on the league table.

Despite that, though, he couldn’t help but feel sorry for his match-winner after seeing him limp off early in the second half.

“Pato’s injury has concerned me,” Moore told the media afterwards. “But all the other boxes have been ticked and I’m really pleased with it. I’m pleased for the fans, but it’s another three points and we have to keep on working. We have to continue getting better, because there are tougher hurdles ahead.

“I asked for the fans to be loud because it drives the players on. It gives them that extra bit of energy, you can run that extra yard or go into that challenge. It keeps your concentration - and credit to them for doing that.”

The extent of Paterson’s injury is not known at this point in time, but it didn’t look good as he went down seemingly holding his hamstring. The good news, however, was that he didn’t need a stretcher to leave the field of play.

Callum Paterson had to go off injured for Sheffield Wednesday against Plymouth Argyle.

Moore explained afterwards that they’ll need a scan before anything is determined, but confirmed that it is a ‘muscular’ issue.

The Owls boss said, “It looks like a muscular one, really, and I’m concerned about it. It’s too early to say yet, we’ll get a scan in the next 24 hours - and hopefully it’s nothing too serious. It is a concern though.”