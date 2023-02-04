Sheffield Wednesday took an early lead against Plymouth Argyle thanks to Callum Paterson.

A victory for today’s hosts was always see them leapfrog Argyle and climb to the summit of the League One table, and they managed it courtesy of a Callum Paterson opener at Hillsborough.

Plymouth were actually the last team to beat Wednesday in 90 minutes, back in October, with Moore’s side having gone 15 league games without defeat since that fixture - that now becomes 16 as they kept a record-equalling 17th clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday got off to the best of starts, with Paterson firing home from a Will Vaulks cross, you can see that below:

They thought they’d made it two in the second half as George Byers passed it into the back of the net after Mallik Wilks had found him in the box - but Lee Gregory was given offside. It was a decision that incensed the supporters at S6 - but ultimately didn’t matter.

What did you think?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully Wednesday saw the game out, and with Ipswich Town drawing away at Cambridge United, the Owls are now six points clear of third and have a game in hand on the second-placed Pilgrims.

Here’s how the two teams line up at S6 on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday XI:

Dawson, Iorfa, Flint, Palmer, Paterson, Vaulks, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Windass, Smith.

Plymouth XI:

Cooper, Gillesphey, Houghton, Wilson, Scarr, Edwards, Mumba, Azaz, Waine, Matete, T Wright.

Advertisement Hide Ad