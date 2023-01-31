Sheffield Wednesday to keep in-demand midfielder amid growing interest

Despite interest from inside and outside of England, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is set to remain with Sheffield Wednesday beyond tonight’s transfer deadline.

Dele-Bashiru’s Owls future has been up in the air for some time now, with contract talks with the club dragging on and reported interest from clubs in the English Football League, Dutch Eredivisie, Turkish Super Lig and the Seria A.

Blackpool made an offer for him over the summer, while PSV, Antalyaspor and AC Milan are some of the sides that are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star reported previously that the player’s intention was to at least see out the season while contract negotiations continued, with ‘Fizz’ eager to try and help Wednesday in their push for promotion.

There was always a chance, however, that Wednesday could be tempted to cash in on the 21-year-old former Manchester City man given that he could leave for free at the end of the season, but it’s understood that that is not part of the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s worth noting on deadline day that things can always change, but as things stand there is no desire from either party to part ways before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with FDB set to play his part in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Only three Wednesday players have contributed more goals and assists than Dele-Bashiru (8) in all competitions this season, and Darren Moore – who has spoken highly of the potential that the midfielder has – will be hoping that he can add a few more to that tally over the next couple of months now that his immediate future has been put to bed.