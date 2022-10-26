Frustrated Sheffield Wednesday planning ‘target practice’ after Bristol Rovers draw

The Owls drew 1-1 with Bristol Rovers on Wednesday night after Michael Smith’s goal was cancelled out by Josh Coburn, leaving them five points adrift of the automatic places in League One.

Darren Moore’s side have had 39 shots over the past two games, but have scored just two goals and now dropped four points in games that many had expected them to win. He felt the games was far too similar for his liking.

Speaking after the game, the Owls boss said, “We had enough chances to win the game. It was very similar to what we felt on Saturday at Lincoln in terms of opportunities we created and wasted. We are just not getting the right touch on the ball at the moment. It was almost a replica of the Lincoln. I just wanted that second goal.

“Even at the end, I took Jaden, who had a good game, off because I wanted to push an extra attacker on the pitch to try and win the game. It didn't materialise and we couldn't get the second goal so we feel it is two points dropped.

“I believe in the players on the pitch that we will score with the chances that we are creating. When you have got people on the pitch like Mallik Wilks, [Lee] Gregory, [Michael] Smith, [Josh] Windass to name a few, we feel we will score goals.”

Moore also added that they still feel that they’ll be fine once they start finishing off their chances.

Sheffield Wednesday were left to rue more missed chances against Bristol Rovers.

He said, “I turned to my assistant and I said 'It is almost like a replica of Saturday.' We are just not getting the right touch on the ball but we have to keep going and keep creating the chances and keep believing we will get people on the end of them.