Sheffield Wednesday loan mystery cleared up as spell extended for midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Will Trueman, will be staying out on loan for a little while longer.

It was confirmed last month that the 20-year-old Owls academy graduate had joined Mickleover FC in the Southern League Premier Central, joining from December 9th to January 8th in a month-long loan as they looked to try and climb up the table with his help in midfield.

But since January 8th came and went, Trueman has started two more games for Sports – the 1-1 draw with Royston Town and a home defeat by Hitchin Town by a 2-1 scoreline.

The Star understands that a decision has actually been made to extend his loan spell by another month, meaning that he will now return to Middlewood Road after February 11th when his extension expires.

It wouldn’t be unlikely, however, to see his spell extended once again if he continues to impress, with other young Owls players – such as Ryan Galvin at Maidstone United - having been in the same situation at their respective loan clubs over the course of 2022/23.

Trueman made his senior Owls debut in the Papa John's Trophy back in October, scoring in the 2-0 win over Leicester City’s U21s, and he’ll be hoping to kick on in his career in the coming months.

Wednesday have had numerous players sent out on a temporary basis this season, with one of them, Ciaran Brennan, recently winning a place in the League Two Team of the Week for his showing in Swindon Town’s 5-0 demolition of Grimsby Town.

