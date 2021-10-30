Sheffield Wednesday ‘threw two points away’ against Cheltenham says Darren Moore

Two second-half goals looked to had given the Owls their first win in four games after former Rotherham United striker Kyle Vassell put the home side ahead in the first half, but they were pegged back in the first minute of injury time.

Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Cheltenham snatch draw in injury time

The equaliser, which came courtesy of a set piece converted by Matty Blair, the son of former Owl Andy, meant Wednesday missed a huge chance to shake their unwanted hoodoo of having not recovered from behind to win away from home since February 2016.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted his side ‘threw two points away’ against Cheltenham Town, but refused to be too downbeat after the final whistle.

“To concede like that, it’s really frustrating,” said Moore post-match.

"We feel we’ve thrown two points away."

The Owls have now lost 10 points from winning positions this season.

Had they held on in those matches, they would currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot in League One.

"Don’t throw a curtain on it,” was Moore’s response when asked if late collapses are undermining his team’s campaign.

"This season will ebb and flow all the way.

"The big thing for me was that chance towards the end. If that goes 3-1 it’s game, set and match.

"There’s a lot of football to be played, there’s going to be a lot of twists and turns yet."

The result leaves Sheffield Wednesday five points off the final play-off spot.