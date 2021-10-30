Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Cheltenham snatch draw in injury time

Darren Moore’s side had produced a spirited second-half comeback to take a 2-1 lead heading into the final moments before Matty Blair, the son of former Owl Andy, headed home from a corner to bring the sides level.

The result means the Owls have now dropped 10 points from winning positions this season.

Here’s our player ratings from a frustrating afternoon.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 5

Could do little about the goals but hardly shone either.

Made a smart stop just before the first Cheltenham goal but let himself down with some poor distribution in the first half, which put his team under unnecessary pressure.

Jack Hunt – 5

Always willing to get forward in the first period, but struggled to find space regularly on a small pitch. Hooked at the break in place of Florian Kamberi.

Liam Palmer – 5

Deserves a special mention for taking one in a particularly sensitive area on a chilly afternoon. Steady, if unspectacular.

Chey Dunkley – 7

MOTM for the visitors. Coped largely well with the physical presence provided by former Rotherham striker Kyle Vassell as well as Cheltenham’s direct threat and was involved in both goals.

Used his strength well to hold off his marker and get on the end of Bannan’s corner for the equaliser, then produced a great sliding block minutes later to prevent Cheltenham from retaking the lead.

Marvin Johnson – 5

Wasn’t close enough to Vassell for the opener. Unable to get forward and influence the game as he or his boss would have liked. Did show some nice touches at times, however, as well as the odd burst of pace.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 4

Too slow in possession in the first-half, which saw him robbed on numerous occasions. Replaced after a below-par afternoon.

Dennis Adeniran – 5

Struggled to impact the game as he would have liked.

Barry Bannan – 6

Played a wonderful quarterback-esque pass to send Shodipo on his way during the early stages but too few of his Hollywood balls came off in the first period.

Went into the book for cynically chopping down his opposite number after losing possession while attempting a Zidane-inspired pirouette when a simple pass was the better option.

Distribution improved after the break and saw him involved in both Wednesday goals from set pieces.

Olamide Shodipo – 6

The only Owls player who carried a threat in the first half. Produced some lovely touches and produced some dangerous deliveries. Surprisingly subbed after 55 minutes.

Callum Paterson – 5

Was able to impact the game more when he switched to right wing-back. Caused problems with his long throw, which almost led to a goal.

Lee Gregory – 5

A very quiet afternoon with no chances of note apart from an early effort which was saved well by Flinders.

Was fed scraps in his defence and was always going to struggle winning headers against taller defenders.

Substitutes:

Theo Corbeanu – 6

Looked very lively after replacing Shodipo and was a constant threat.

Not afraid to drive at the opposition and take players on. Saw a half chance saved by Flinders and even attempted an overhead kick.

Florian Kamberi – 5

Introduced at the break but made little impact apart from a flick-on which led to the second goal.

Saido Berahino – 5