Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to reject Josh Windass bid a finely-balanced call that shows his importance

If you’re an Argentine football team, the answer is not Josh Windass.

In a story closely followed by The Star over the past 10 days or so, Club Atlético Talleres have registered their interest in the Owls forward, pressed hard – perhaps too hard – and have had their opening bid rejected.

And with the South American club keen to get an attacking player added to their stuttering squad as soon as possible, it could be that a follow-up bid doesn’t arrive.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass looks likely to stay on at the club this season.

This time last summer the club to have had a bid turned down was Millwall after Windass had signed off on his maiden season as a permanent Wednesday player as the club’s top scorer.

In different circumstances, perhaps with different teammates around him, his run of form towards the back end of that relegation season could have kept the club in the second tier.

And so entering the 2021/22 campaign optimism was high that it would be the goals of Windass that would fire the Owls to promotion back there. Alas.

Our understanding is that neither Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri or manager Darren Moore entertained the idea of selling Windass for very long – much less time when the fee was revealed.

The former Rangers man is integral to the way Moore wants to play; front-foot, full of goal threat with final-third football full of energy and clever running.

Windass’ injury was one of many in the first team squad to prompt a switch in system as the Owls went 3-5-2. His absence, long with a few others, no doubt contributed to a fourth-place finish rather than something two or three places higher.

Injury-prone? Last season was decimated by a hamstring issue he couldn’t seem to shake but since his breakthrough EFL campaign in 14/15 he’s averaged 35 games per season - and played 44 times in 2020/21.

No doubt the Wednesday medical staff will have been consulted before the club made the decision to wave goodbye to a million quid. You’d certainly hope so.

The fact is that that figure is a lot of many to a League One club that sits in debt. And whichever way you look at it, it is a statement of intent by a club now hell-bent on achieving automatic promotion this time out.

With Saido Berahino departed, with Florian Kamberi and Tyreece John-Jules back at their parent clubs and with no decision made yet by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Wednesday’s attacking options are likely to look a little different next time out.

But in Windass, Lee Gregory and the handful Callum Paterson, they have proven Championship performers up top that will no doubt be added to in the coming weeks.

Whether or not the decision to turn down Talleres’ money proves to be a good one will sit on Windass’ ability to stay fit in the next campaign.