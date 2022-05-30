Freddie Ladapo, who will leave promoted South Yorkshire side Rotherham United at the end of his contract next month, has signed for Ipswich Town.

It was reported late last week that Wednesday had gone in for the 29-year-old back in the January window.

And The Star confirmed that that interest had not run dry and that Ladapo was one of the names being considered after the departure of Saido Berahino was confirmed on the Owls released list.

But Ladapo is Suffolk-bound to join an ambitious Tractor Boys outfit that has made no secret of their desire to build on the momentum they built in the second half of last season and achieve promtion in 2022/23.

“The chance to come and play for this club, with the history and fanbase it has, is brilliant for me,” Ladapo told Ipswich’s official website. “I am buzzing.

“The manager has plans and goals here, and this feels like the perfect fit for me.”

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said on his new signing: “We are really happy to have secured Freddie’s services,

“He is a proven goalscorer at this level but beyond that he brings qualities to the side that we think will be important for us.

“Freddie has a good physical stature, the ability to run beyond the defence, and is good in one-on-one situations.