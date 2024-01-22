Myles Peart-Harris’ name was one of many that Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with, but he’s now on his way elsewhere – to Portsmouth.

The Star previously reported that the 21-year-old had made his way onto the club’s list of potential targets as they look to add another attacking threat to their ranks, however there was never an indication that it had gone further than him being a person of interest, and other clubs moved quicker.

It’s understood that a host of clubs in both the Championship and League One were keen to try and bring the Brentford man on board for the second half of the season, but Pompey worked the hardest and now have their man.

The third-tier title hopefuls got back to winning ways at the weekend as they saw off Fleetwood Town to maintain their place at the top of the table – for now – and the hope is that the former Chelsea youngster can come in to aid their promotion bid for the next few months. He’s joined on loan until the end of the campaign.

Wednesday, meanwhile, are still working behind the scenes to try and add to the loan signings of James Beadle and Iké Ugbo, with Danny Röhl recently admitting that it’s been a tough period for them in the hunt for new arrivals.