The Wilks saga has been rolling on for over two months now, however with the last month of the transfer window now upon us it remains to be seen if a deal will get done or not.

Darren Moore is a fan of the 23-year-old attacker and has been keen to bring him on board at Hillsborough, but at this point in time the two clubs appear to be at an impasse with regards to a potential transfer fee.

Amid all the talk of an exit from Hull this summer, and while he recovered from injury, Wilks didn’t play a part in Shota Arveladze’s preseason – he was, however, an unused substitute in their last Championship game against Preston North End, and was then given his first competitive start of 2022 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as they were beaten 2-1 by Bradford City.

Wednesday have been told to stump up more money if they want to land the attacker, but Arveladze also suggested recently that he may not be on the move at all.

The Hull boss said last week, "I am not expecting him to leave, I am expecting him to use all his energy to play with us. He had a good pre-season. Unfortunately, he missed eight days because of a small pain… I never wanted him to leave. It is his turn to show he wants to stay and play."

Wilks played the full 90 minutes against Bradford, his first full game since early December 2021.