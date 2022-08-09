The Owls take on Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening as their campaign in the tournament gets underway, and ahead of the tie the EFL brought the trophy through to Hillsborough as part of the build-up.

Turner, sat not far from the silverware that he helped win back in 1991, spoke of how difficult it is to win a major trophy, but also commented on how useful a solid run in the competition can be.

“It’s hard to win a major trophy,” Turner told The Star. “That’s what this (the League Cup) is, along with the FA Cup and your league titles - it’s hard unless your name is Liverpool, or Manchester United, or Manchester City, or Chelsea.

“We’re still the last team to win that trophy while playing outside of the top division, and that’s why it was so special for us. But we had a special management team and a great squad of players.

“A cup run alongside league form is great for the fans, great for confidence, and great for the club.”

Looking out at the trophy from the South Stand at Hillsborough, Turner added with a smile, “I haven’t seen that trophy for about 30 years… It brings back memories of a very special day - and it looks well sitting there at the side of the pitch.

The EFL League Cup trophy was back at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough this week. (Photo by Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock/EFL)

“Also, I know there’s only been one league game on it, but it’s probably the best I’ve seen Hillsborough look in about 30 years as well! It’s absolutely fantastic, and with the way Darren likes to play I’m sure the boys will love it.”

Darren Moore’s side face Sunderland at 7.45pm this Wednesday as they look to get off to a good start in the competition, and there will no doubt be an element of having a score to settle with the Black Cats after last season’s play-off disappointment.