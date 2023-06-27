Sheffield Wednesday target, Chiedoze Ogebene, has decided his next move and completed a switch to Luton Town in the Premier League.

The Star revealed earlier this month that the wideman was one of the names on Darren Moore’s wishlist as he looked at the possibility of trying to bring him to Hillsborough, and it’s understood that conversations did take place regarding a potential move once his Rotherham United contract expired.

It was always thought that Wednesday may have their work cut out though with interest from the top-flight, and now it has been confirmed that the 26-year-old is on his way to join Rob Edwards and his Hatters side down south.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Ogbene’s new agent said, “Chio is a really exciting addition and is someone we’ve liked for a while, we got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.

“We actually did a reasonable amount of work on stopping him as well as part of our game planning, so you know when you are doing that, he should be on a list for possible recruitment.

“We know we are going to need some real athleticism in the Premier League, and he knows how to use it. He’s flexible, and he’s going to be able to play through the middle as a forward, but also as a wide one, if we wanted to play with wide forwards. He can play a couple of positions.

“Chio also brings experience of top level football. He’s an Irish international and he’s played in some high level games and done well in them, particularly against France who are one of the best nations in the world.

“He’s still at a good age where he’s willing to learn and he’s a fantastic human being, we had a brilliant chat and I just loved his personality.