And time is of the essence when it comes to bringing a new man in.
A handful of different names have been linked with the job in one way or another - some big names, some a little more nuanced. There are names from home and abroad, some with Championship experience and some less so. As the picture becomes clearer, it’ll be fascinating to see where the Owls go with it.
We asked you, the Sheffield Wednesday fan base, who you fancied in as the next boss and you replied in your droves.
Here are a few of the names you told us you’d like to see replace Moore.
1. Dean Smith
On the market and a very popular name among Wednesday fans having managed in the Premier League in recent seasons, it would be an ambitious and potential lucrative appointment. But he is available and has previous experience of the club having played for the Owls from 2003 until 2004. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images
2. Brian Barry-Murphy
Anther former Wednesday man, this would be an interesting shout. Currently Manchester City’s under-23 coach, he has previous EFL managerial experience in what was a mixed time at Rochdale. Plays good, front-foot football - something Chansiri mentioned as something he was looking for in a new manager. Photo: Morgan Harlow
3. Vitor Campelos
Certainly someone that is keen on the role is Campelos, whose record in taking Chaves from the Portuguese second tier to the brink of Europe has excited many Owls fans - they’d have played in next season’s Conference League were it not for an admin error. Previously linked with switches to Hull and Cardiff. Photo: FERNANDO VELUDO
4. Bruno Lage
A figure known to S6 having acted as assistant to Carlos Carvalhal, he stepped out of Carvahal’s shadow to go it alone at Benfica and did a decent job before things crept up on him a little at Wolves. Out of work since his departure from Molineux, Lage would probably be keen to get back into it; perhaps not in the Championship, though. Photo: Marc Atkins