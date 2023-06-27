4 . Bruno Lage

A figure known to S6 having acted as assistant to Carlos Carvalhal, he stepped out of Carvahal’s shadow to go it alone at Benfica and did a decent job before things crept up on him a little at Wolves. Out of work since his departure from Molineux, Lage would probably be keen to get back into it; perhaps not in the Championship, though. Photo: Marc Atkins