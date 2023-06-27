News you can trust since 1887
Italian reports suggest ‘contact’ between Sheffield Wednesday and experienced manager

Talks between Sheffield Wednesday and Italian manager, Giuseppe Iachini, ‘have resumed in the last few hours’ according to reports in Italy.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST

The Owls are currently on the hunt for a new man at the helm following the decision to part ways with Darren Moore last week, and Iachini is one of the names who has been linked with a switch to Hillsborough as he eyes his next challenge.

Having put himself in the running for the job, the 59-year-old former Fiorentina head coach has ended up amongst the bookies favourites to take over from Moore, and according to Tutto Mercato he is currently in contact with Wednesday as their search for a new manager continues.

Owls owner, Dejphon Chansiri, has previously stated that he hopes to have Moore’s successor finalised in time for when the players return for preseason later this week, however he has also explained that he won’t be rushing into a decision as he tries to make the best decision possible for the club.

Iachini has been out of work since he left Parma just over a year ago after missing out on the promotion play-offs, and any chance of him returning to former club, Sampdoria, were recently dashed after it became apparent that they would be hiring Azzurri legend, Andrea Pirlo, as their new manager.

As things stand Wednesday and Leeds United are the only two clubs in the Championship without a man at the helm at present, though both will be eager to change that at the earliest possible opportunity.

