There have been plenty of reports over the last couple of days that the Owls were weighing up a move for former Wednesday defender, Jack Hunt and now it looks as though things have progressed a little.

The Star understands that talks are now underway with the 30-year-old ex-Bristol City man, with Hunt seemingly being seen as a player that could come in to bring some experience into what has become a very young Wednesday side.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunt played 108 games for the Owls during his time at Hillsborough between 2016 and 2018, but was then sold to Bristol City for an undisclosed fee. He went on to play 115 times for the Robins prior to his exit at the end of last month, and is now available as a free agent as he eyes up the next step in his career.

The former Huddersfield Town man would not only bring some experience to the Owls setup, but his ability to play as a right-back, right wing back or right midfielder would also give some versatility to Moore’s relatively small Wednesday side.

Having left the Championship last season, it remains to be seen whether the Owls can agree terms with Hunt for League One, however the opportunity to return to his home county of Yorkshire may be something that could potentially work in Wednesday’s favour as negotiations continue.