It was comfortably the biggest crowd of the season so far as 27,261 fans made the trip to S6 after the club entered into administration. While it proved to be a sad state of affairs for Wednesday, it also marked the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s tumultuous reign in charge.

Many supporters had vowed not to return until the Thai businessman was gone, and finally got their wish last week as matters were taken out of his hands. Fans were urged to attend the game against Oxford United, as well as spend their money on the concourses and in the club shop - all of which they did in abundance.

There were famous fans such in attendance, as well as the new administrators, and supporters sang loud and proud for the first time at home in months as they look to try and roar on their boys to victory. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be as the Owls fell to a 2-1 defeat, but it was a huge day nevertheless.

Check out our huge fan gallery below, and see if you can spot anyone you know...

