Alan Biggs on Sheffield Wednesday as further protests attempt to force sale by Dejphon Chansiri

There’s one measure - and only one - by which Sheffield Wednesday is back at the forefront of football.

No Championship club has attracted more column inches, more TV and radio time, greater national and even international focus, than the Owls.

Not a week goes by without media outlets seeking comment from anyone close to or connected to the club.

Which pre-supposes one thing; that we might know what’s going on. The truth is we don’t. Only one man does.

A man whose name has become infamous, a byword for club mismanagement and mocked behaviour.

What possible joy can he be getting out of any of this? What misery must he feel? And what distress is he inflicting on his family?

You’d hope he feels some of those human emotions. His seeming indifference to the plight of his club is a cold and heartless look, perhaps even vengeful over the universal and thoroughly justified criticism he has taken? And that solves nothing for anyone involved.

But we simply don’t know. That is the worst of it. A long dark tunnel with no light at the end of it. For anyone, including the club’s owner.

It’s no excuse that fan groups rejected the latest invitation to an engagement panel meeting and have ceased all dialogue. It’s reasonable not to engage with someone if you feel they haven’t engaged properly with you.

The means are available to communicate openly with everyone via the club’s own media channels. And it’s clear that supporters, quite reasonably, want only the answer to one question. Are you selling the club and what stage is it at?

Silence points inevitably to an answer in the negative. But it is a question that simply won’t go away. Because even if the owner somehow cobbles together enough money, in the face of tactics to starve him out, to keep the club going, no-one will forget how he got it into this state.

After ten years, it is an utterly failed and deeply flawed regime that cannot be allowed to continue. There is no way back, however long it takes.

But I’d guess a long war of attrition is only just beginning - when really Dejphon Chansiri should be going on bended knee to parties interested in relieving him of the burden instead of appearing to be dismissive of them and making sensible negotiation impossible.

Expect no normality or speedy resolution. Only a long slow grind to an ultimately inevitable outcome at increasingly great cost to the club.

