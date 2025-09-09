Sheffield Wednesday legend, Chris Waddle, has struck up a friendship with current Owls boss, Henrik Pedersen.

Waddle is a legend around these parts, and rightly so given his time in blue and white, while Pedersen is a relative newcomer to the city having been brought in as Danny Röhl’s assistant. But the Dane has slotted right into things in Sheffield, and has regularly been spotted hanging out with some greats of the local game.

Speaking to The Star recently, courtesy of esportsbets.com, the former Owls attacker spoke about why he feels Pedersen is the right man for the job at Hillsborough at the moment, though admitted that he’s got a very tough job on his hands as he looks to try and achieve his goal of keeping Wednesday in the Championship.

Henrik Pedersen ‘really cares’ about Sheffield Wednesday

“He’s a really nice guy, he cares and his hearts in the right place,” the 64-year-old said. “He really wants to do well. I think he’s been dreaming of being a manager for a few seasons now, and I think he was waiting for an opportunity. He’s got his own ideas, he’s very sociable and he’ll sit and talk to people. I’m sure he can lose his temper and have a go at people if he needs to, but you can see like other modern-day managers he goes around shaking hands, putting his arm around players and having a laugh with them.

“He’s also very down to earth, and I get on very well with him - he’s not awkward, he’s just a straight-talker and easy going. And he really cares about Sheffield Wednesday, he’d love to keep them up this season. He’s just a normal guy, really, and he feels what’s going on - he’s giving it all he’s got, just like the players… Fair play, it’s going to be hard, and it’ll get harder, but he’s up for the challenge and he’s strong character.”

And the respect is mutual, of course, with Pedersen speaking highly of Waddle lately, explaining why it’s nice to have legends like that in his corner.

“Chris is a special guy,” he told The Star. “And of course he has great experience in this game and this club. Of course it’s nice to have people around me who have tried something that I don’t have, and I like to have mirrors like Chris and other experienced former players, because they’ve done things that I haven’t.”

Wednesday are back in action this weekend as Bristol City come to town, and the Owls boss will be desperate to get a first league win under his belt as Championship football returns.

