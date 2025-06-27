Exclusive:Why Yan Valery wasn't at Sheffield Wednesday pre-season return after social media post

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 27th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Thursday saw the return of Sheffield Wednesday players to Middlewood Road ahead of their 2025/26 season.

In what marked the start of their pre-season preparations, a squad lean in numbers reported to the club’s training base for the first of two ‘testing days’ designed to see where players are at after what has otherwise been a turbulent summer.

For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star has reason to believe every player expected to report for the session did so, with captain Barry Bannan reporting for duty despite his new contract with the club as of yet unsigned. Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo, both offered new deals but out of contract in the coming days, were not present.

Wednesday haven't spent much on transfer fees in recent years, but Yan Valery is one that they decided to do so on. He's looked good so far.placeholder image
Wednesday haven't spent much on transfer fees in recent years, but Yan Valery is one that they decided to do so on. He's looked good so far. | Sheffield Wednesday FC

One other player not at Middlewood Road was Yan Valery. The 26-year-old defender enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Owls last time out having made a summer switch from French side Angers SCO. Valery, signed as a priority by Danny Röhl last June, will likely have a new manager to work under with talks underway to facilitate the German’s exit from S6.

Valery posted an image on social media suggesting he was training alone away from South Yorkshire, promoting questions as to why he wasn’t with his teammates.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Star understands Valery was given extra time off because of his recent involvement in the Tunisia international set-up. The France-born right-back - who played for his nation of birth at youth level and qualifies for the African nation through his parentage - made his return to the international stage this summer, playing as recently as this month.

Valery is expected to make a return to Wednesday training after the turn of the month.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: 'I am willing to sell, but...' - Dejphon Chansiri issues Sheffield Wednesday statement

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice