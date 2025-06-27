Exclusive:Why Yan Valery wasn't at Sheffield Wednesday pre-season return after social media post
In what marked the start of their pre-season preparations, a squad lean in numbers reported to the club’s training base for the first of two ‘testing days’ designed to see where players are at after what has otherwise been a turbulent summer.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The Star has reason to believe every player expected to report for the session did so, with captain Barry Bannan reporting for duty despite his new contract with the club as of yet unsigned. Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo, both offered new deals but out of contract in the coming days, were not present.
One other player not at Middlewood Road was Yan Valery. The 26-year-old defender enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Owls last time out having made a summer switch from French side Angers SCO. Valery, signed as a priority by Danny Röhl last June, will likely have a new manager to work under with talks underway to facilitate the German’s exit from S6.
Valery posted an image on social media suggesting he was training alone away from South Yorkshire, promoting questions as to why he wasn’t with his teammates.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
The Star understands Valery was given extra time off because of his recent involvement in the Tunisia international set-up. The France-born right-back - who played for his nation of birth at youth level and qualifies for the African nation through his parentage - made his return to the international stage this summer, playing as recently as this month.
Valery is expected to make a return to Wednesday training after the turn of the month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.