Sheffield Wednesday confirm second friendly and Xisco thanks Owls fans

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed their second preseason friendly, with a game against CD Eldense now set for late next week.

The Owls will spend the next week out in Spain for a warm-weather camp as they prepare for their return to the Championship, and after a first game was confirmed earlier this month, the second match - against a second tier Spanish side - has now been announced.

A statement from the club on Saturday afternoon read, “The Owls will play a second friendly fixture during our warm weather training camp in Spain. The Wednesday contingent jetted across Europe today as preparations continue for the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

“On Tuesday, Xisco’s side will face Real Murcia at the Pinatar Arena with a 7:00pm kick-off. Three days later on Friday, the Owls are now confirmed as playing CD Eldense, kick-off 10:00am.”

It’s thought that the first game is 7pm UK time, while - according to the stadium’s website - the second is 9am UK time on Friday.

Meanwhile, the new Owls boss took to social media on Saturday for the first time since his arrival, taking time to thank those at the club and the fans for their efforts so far.