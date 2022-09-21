Haygarth came through the youth ranks at United before making the move to Brentford B on loan and then on a permanent basis during the 2020/21 campaign, however he became a free agent once more this summer after leaving the Bees’ reserve side.

It has been revealed that the 20-year-old midfielder has joined Wednesday on a trial basis as he looks to try and secure a contract at Middlewood Road, not long after he spent time training with Championship side, Luton Town, earlier in the summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester-born youngster played the bulk of the game for Wednesday’s U21s against Coventry City as they ran out 2-1 victors, Bobby Dunn scored a late winner after Bailey Cadamarteri opened the scoring in the first 45 and Harrison Nee had levelled things up with just over 15 minutes left to play. Coventry said in their coverage that Haygarth had scored the Owls’ second goal, but that turned out not to be the case.

Neil Thompson’s U21s had another trialist in action against Coventry, though his name has not been revealed… It may well be midfielder, Jordan Fawke, who has been spending time training with the side recently and played in a couple of fixtures.

The win over the Sky Blues will be hugely welcomed by ‘Thommo’ and his group after their tough start to the season, with the win proving to be their first since the opening day of the campaign when they beat Swansea City by the same scoreline.