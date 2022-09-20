The Owls put together a commemorative issue of their matchday programme with Queen Elizabeth II on the cover from her visit to Hillsborough in 1954 – an image from The Star’s archives – and saw it completely sell out on the day.

Now, with many fans having missed out on grabbing a copy of themselves on the day that the club paid tribute to Her Majesty, it has been confirmed that the club – alongside the printers – are putting it back on sale online.

They said in a statement on their official website today, “Following a complete sell-out of our official matchday programme on Saturday and unprecedented demand since, the Owls have commissioned a reprint for the first time in the club’s history.

“The cover of the Ipswich Town edition was dedicated to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with the striking image taken when visited Hillsborough alongside Prince Philip in 1954.

“Many supporters were unable to buy the programme, with collections spanning many years at stake in numerous instances, hence we have taken the decision to order a reprint.”

There have been reports of some fans buying up copies of the programme in bulk on the day and many have made their way onto Ebay in the days since – several at extortionate prices – so Wednesday’s decision to reprint at the original cost will have gone down very well within the fanbase.

