A brace from Brooke Swann and a freekick hit home by Kelsey Murphy-Bigley was enough to seal a win for Stewart Alexander’s side, with four players making their club debuts in a 3-2 victory that set up a second qualifying round tie against Morley Town on October 2nd.

One of the debutants was Gibraltar international, Josie Cummings, who played her part in the victory, but it was Swann and Murphy-Bigley who stole the show by grabbing the vital goals on the day.

Alexander said that he was proud of all of those involved, also explaining that it was another learning experience for them as well.

Speaking afterwards, the Owlessess boss said, “It was a great game today with two teams giving it their all… In the end, we came out as well-deserved winners in a match that enabled us to understand where we're currently at. and what we need to add to each player's game.

“I'm so proud of every one of our ladies' and coaching teams' performances, both on and off the field. I look forward to hitting the training ground in preparation for our next game against Ossett.”

Wednesday face Ossett United on Sunday afternoon at 2pm as they return to North East Regional Women’s Football Southern League action, and they’ll be hoping to bounce back from their opening day defeat at the hands of Farsley Celtic Juniors earlier this month.

Kelsey Murphy-Bigley and Brooke Swann celebrate for Sheffield Wednesday Ladies. (Courtesy of SWLFC)