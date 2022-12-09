Sheffield Wednesday confirm another exit - key details of deal revealed

Sheffield Wednesday have sent another one of their young players out on loan for the next little while.

Trueman becomes the latest Wednesday youngster to head out on loan before the year is out, with Luke Jackson, Paulo Aguas and Jay Glover having all left the club recently in deals that – like Trueman’s – run into the new year.

The club said on their official website, “Owls youngster Will Trueman has joined Mickleover Football Club on a month-long loan deal… The 20-year-old will join the Southern League Premier Division Central side until 8 January.”

Meanwhile, Trueman’s new club said on their Twitter account, “We are delighted to announce the signing of 2020/21 Championship Apprentice of the Season, Will Trueman, on a month long loan deal.”

Trueman is now in line to make his debut for the club tomorrow afternoon when they play Kings Langley and attempt to climb into the divisions top six.