News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Wednesday: Premier League opponents revealed as cup action returns to Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s will face the academy of a Premier League outfit in the next round of the FA Youth Cup.

By Joe Crann
52 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 1:53pm

The Owls have enjoyed a good run in the competition so far, beating Burton Albion, Derby County and Barnsley to reach the fourth round, and now it’s been confirmed that they will go up against either Leicester City or Wolverhampton Wanderers for a spot in the Round of 16.

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday confirm another exit - key details of deal revealed
Hide Ad

Twice in the tournament so far have Andy Holdsworth’s team go the job done via a penalty shootout at Hillsborough, and while they’ll be hoping to get the job done in 90 minutes next time out, they will at least be on home soil once again.

Most Popular
Hide Ad

The two top-flight academies will face off on December 16th at Kidderminster Harriers’ Aggborough Stadium, with the winner earning the chance to make the trip to S6 to face the Owls on home soil.

MORE: Popular Wednesday man reacts to award – heaps praise on ‘phenomenal’ Owls fans

Hide Ad
Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Cadamarteri, Rio Shipston and Pierce Charles have all featured heavily in the FA Youth Cup. (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
Premier LeagueHillsboroughLeicester CityBarnsley