Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s will face the academy of a Premier League outfit in the next round of the FA Youth Cup.

The Owls have enjoyed a good run in the competition so far, beating Burton Albion, Derby County and Barnsley to reach the fourth round, and now it’s been confirmed that they will go up against either Leicester City or Wolverhampton Wanderers for a spot in the Round of 16.

Twice in the tournament so far have Andy Holdsworth’s team go the job done via a penalty shootout at Hillsborough, and while they’ll be hoping to get the job done in 90 minutes next time out, they will at least be on home soil once again.

The two top-flight academies will face off on December 16th at Kidderminster Harriers’ Aggborough Stadium, with the winner earning the chance to make the trip to S6 to face the Owls on home soil.

