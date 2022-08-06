Around 6,000 Wednesdayites are expected to turn out at Stadium MK on Saturday afternoon in what will be the club’s first away day of the campaign, and the Owls boss says that the players feel the support that they’re given by their substantial fanbase – both home and away.

Speaking to the media ahead of today’s game, Moore said, “It is fantastic to hear that a large travelling support will be there again in their numbers and in full voice. We are looking forward to the game.

“To be backed by that large away travel again is wonderful. The players certainly feel, and we feel, every time they pull the jersey on how much it means to us all.

“We know the MK Dons will be a great game. We know they are a strong opposition and what they did last season. We know it will be a tough match.

“The 6,000+ fans going down there will add to the atmosphere in the ground and it will be a wonderful arena tomorrow.”

It won’t be easy, though, against a side that came so close to promotion last time out – and the Owls boss expects them to be a tough competitor once more.

When asked if he expected the Dons to challenge again this season, Moore replied, “Yes, because the level of performance they showed last season doesn't just go amiss like that. I know there has been a high level turnaround of players but the dynamics of the club remain the same. The focus remains the same.

“When you look at them and ourselves last season, we amassed over 80 points. That shows the level of competition for where League One was at last season and I predict the same again for this season.”