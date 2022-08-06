Wednesday have had a busy summer so far, with Darren Moore bringing in eight new players to help bolster the team’s chances of gaining promotion out of League One.

Two of those players, Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, were snapped up from Rotherham United despite them earning a spot in the Championship last season, and Manning says that their arrival ‘speaks volumes’ about the Owls’ stature as a football club.

But, that being said, he’s hoping for a win at Stadium MK.

He told the media, “Having seen them this week going into the game I’m confident that the lads are going to step up and deliver…

“Sheffield Wednesday, we know what resources they’ve got, the size of the club, the size of the fanbase.

“The fact that they’ve recruited players from teams that have gone up to the Championship to come back down to League One speaks volumes about the size of the club.

Liam Manning is looking forward to Sheffield Wednesday's game against MK Dons.

“But for me it’s about us, I want to see us turn up and do us. We want to try and impose our style on the game, take responsibility for everything we do, and play with a bit of confidence.”

The Dons manager also said, “It’s a big afternoon, and it’s one that everyone should look forward to - that’s the big thing for me.