The Owls weren't in action today, but with Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland both playing on Good Friday the Owls saw themselves drop to seventh place as a result of what happened in their respective games.

Wednesday fell three points behind both teams as they both sped into early 2-0 leads, but while Wycombe cruised to victory against Plymouth Argyle to claim all three points and go fifth, Sunderland were pegged back and then needed a late winner to secure a 3-2 triumph over Shrewsbury Town.

The results mean that a draw tomorrow against MK Dons won’t be enough to leapfrog the Black Cats and Chairboys to return to the top six, though a win would see them back in the position they started the weekend – fifth.

Wednesdayites will have been watching the with interest as we head into the final few games of the season, and another one that they’ll have been keeping an eye on was Oxford United, who are now just one point behind Wednesday after their 3-2 victory over Fleetwood Town.

One man who wasn’t looking at the results today, however, was the Owls boss, Darren Moore. He’s been preaching a ‘focus on ourselves’ mentality all season, and he’s got no plans to change that in the final few weeks.

“Let’s just look after us,” he told The Star. “We can’t do anything about the other kick offs. To be honest, I won’t even check - I’ll go back upstairs and get back on the computer and carry on making the final adjustments and prep work for our game tomorrow.

“The scores will filter through later, but it won’t be from me. I’ve got a clear focus on keeping us moving in the right direction, and I’ve had that from the start of the season.”