Marvin Johnson comments on Sheffield Wednesday future amid contract mystery

Johnson has enjoyed a real turnaround in his fortunes as the season has gone on, and after some early criticisms from parts of the fanbase has become one of the first names on the teamsheet following a string of impressive performances in his preferred position out wide.

The experienced left wingback has picked up eight goals and assists for the Owls this season, and has become a fan favourite for his efforts down the left side of the pitch in Wednesday colours.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And questions have now been raised over the future of the 31-year-old, with the Owls not confirming on his arrival how long he had agreed to sign on at Hillsborough for when he made the move from Middlesbrough.

It would appear that fans can breathe a sigh of relief, though, with Johnson now explaining that his contract does go beyond this season, even though exact details weren’t given.

Speaking to The Star, Johnson said, “I’ve got longer on my contract (after this season), but I’ll deal with it after the season… I’m here, and that’s what matters - so I’ll focus on that. Everything else can wait.”

Johnson is expected to start once again for the Owls this weekend when they take on MK Dons, and he’ll no doubt be eyeing at least a few more assists before the campaign comes to an end. If he can pick up three more and hit nine assists then it’ll be his best ever season return in terms of goal creation.