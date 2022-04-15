Darren Moore has confirmed that a couple of Wednesday players have picked up knocks in training this week, but says that they’re not sure at this point whether they will be enough to rule them out of the game at Stadium MK.

The Owls boss wouldn’t name names when asked about who was potentially out of the important clash in Milton Keynes, but didn’t seem too concerned at this point in time.

Speaking to the media, Moore said, “There are one or two bumps and bruises that we’ll have a look at tomorrow… We think they’re ok, but with a view of tomorrow’s game - and the five games in two weeks - we’ve got to take things into consideration…

“We’ll have a look at them tomorrow after another 24 hours – training has been competitive, so that’s where the knocks have come from. We’re just taking extra precautions because of the schedule.

“Apart from that we seem ok. Dennis Adeniran has come back in, Lewis Gibson has come back. We’re looking at their volume in training - we’re pleased to have them back in and around it…”

Meanwhile, Moore also gave a further update on the situation regarding Josh Windass, who is now back at Middlewood Road as he ups his recovery efforts.

“He’s back in now, and we’ll have a look at him with regards to pitch-based work for next week. He’s not been out there today, we’ve been doing strengthening work…

“I would say that the next three games a bridge too far for him. With Josh now it’s about making sure that when he comes back he stays back. He got right to the end of his programme when he had his last setback – so we’re just making sure that his progression keeps going in the right direction.

“But it’s been great to see him back, and he’s as bright as ever. He’s chomping at the bit.”