Left back arrives at Sheffield Wednesday as recruitment drive continues

Sheffield Wednesday are taking a look at talented young left back, Sam Reed, as they continue to look for fresh options in their U21 setup.

The Owls had had a number of youngsters in at Middlewood Road in recent months, with Neil Thompson eager to bolster his ranks with players that could come in as potential stars of the future at Hillsborough.

This season has seen many U21 players head out on loan from Wednesday, leaving ‘Thommo’ to utilise several U18s in his side – a fact that has led to the likes of Tyrese Bailey-Green and Caolan McBride coming on board to train earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reed is the latest new face, The Star understands, with the 19-year-old defender having been given a chance to show what he can do at S6 after impressing at his club, Brighouse Town, in the Northern Premier League Division One East.

The teenager has played over 50 games for the club’s senior team despite his young age, and it’s thought that his performances have caught the eye of another couple of teams in the Championship and League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unknown at this point how long Reed will be given to show Thompson and the rest of the youth setup at Wednesday what he’s capable of, however he is still playing for Brighouse as he tries to help them climb up the table.

Meanwhile, there has been no word on Bailey-Green and McBride since they turned out for the U21s earlier this month, however they might get another chance to strut their stuff against Crewe Alexandra tomorrow at the Look Local Stadium.