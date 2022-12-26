Sheffield Wednesday suffer Lee Gregory disappointment as striker limps off

It’s been a difficult season for Lee Gregory at Sheffield Wednesday in 2022/23, and he’s had another blow this week.

The Owls forward, who finished as top scorer last time out, has been in and out of Darren Moore’s side as he’s dealt with a few niggling injuries, but looked to be getting back into the thick of things recently after his latest recovery.

Gregory had started the game strongly at Highbury as Wednesday went up against Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day, showing his quality on a number of occasions through first touch and excellent movement.

But with less than half an hour gone, Gregory went down seemingly holding his back, and after getting some treatment and trying to carry on it was decided that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was replaced by Callum Paterson.

The good news is that the striker wasn’t rushed down the tunnel and remained on the bench to watch the game, hopefully suggesting that it’s not too serious a problem… We’ll hear more from Moore at full time.