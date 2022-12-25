Sheffield Wednesday’s players have a duty to the city to make sure that they give back to those that support them.

The Owls are doing increasingly more outreach work with regards to their players, and they have spent plenty of time out in the community of late in order to try and do their bit.

For manager, Darren Moore, he says that it’s something that they take very seriously at Hillsborough, and he wants everybody at the club to be proud of their standing – not just locally, but in the wider football community.

Speaking to The Star, the Owls boss said, “The club has got an identity in the city of Sheffield, we’ve got a clear identity. Even outside of the city the club is recognised as a wonderful, historical football club. Everyone connected to it should feel really proud of the identity we carry and what we represent.

“Seeing the players back in the community is something that I think is really important, and it’s something that I think is the player’s duty. We signified that to them at the start of the season.

“When I first came here in Covid it was difficult, so we’ve had to slowly bring it back - but we’re fully into it again now. I think it’s really important.”

The club’s good deeds may be having a light shone on them at present with their Blue And White Christmas Day and decision to host a free hot dinner earlier this week – but their gaffer says that it’s been happening long before their recent outings.

Darren Moore out with his Sheffield Wednesday players on Blue And White Christmas Day. (Courtesy of SWFC)

“It’s been going on all season,” Moore went on to say. “And it’s shared across the team It’s never just one or two players - because I feel like that’s right.

“Sometimes people will request a certain player, but our policy is that we share it out.

“We feel that it’s the whole squad that needs to share it, and do the equal amount of public community visits.”

