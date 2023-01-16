Hearts make Callum Paterson admission as Sheffield Wednesday man stars in Wycombe

Heart of Midlothian have made no secret of their desire to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson.

The versatile Owls forward is out of contract in the summer, and Hearts boss, Robbie Neilson, has been vocal of his desire to bring him back to Tynecastle for a while now.

At first he spoke of their interest in the 28-year-old, but has since gone on to confirm that they’ve made a couple of offers for him and revealed that they’re also talking to the player himself.

Wednesday don’t seem to be open to letting him leave, however, and his starring role in the big 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend will certainly not have helped their cause.

Now, with the Scottish outfit making moves in the January transfer window, Neilson has admitted that all they can do now is wait on the Owls.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, the Hearts boss said, “We are waiting for them now. We would like to bring him in but it's down to them.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has been clear on his viewpoint with Paterson from the start – reiterating that, until he’s told otherwise, ‘Pato is an Owl.

Callum Paterson was a star performer for Sheffield Wednesday against Wycombe Wanderers. (Steve Ellis)

"They can be vocal about the situation because the rules allow that. I've got no problem with that,” he said before the Wycombe game.

"Let's not say they're bringing anything into disrepute because they're not. They're really respectful men and it's a wonderful football club.

"But as it stands Callum Paterson is our player, he's signed for us and we know that if he is to leave here there's so much red tape that they have to go through and through the right channels to make it happen."

There has been no indication that the Scottish international is angling for a move away from Hillsborough this window, and his performance against the Chairboys suggests he’s still willing to give everything to try and help his current club get promoted.

Moore has also suggested that he is ‘open’ to a new contract at S6, but only time will tell with regards to what lies ahead for the former Cardiff City man.