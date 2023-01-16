Former Sheffield United forward joins up with Sheffield Wednesday for trial spell

Sheffield Wednesday are having a look at former Sheffield United attacker, Tyrese Bailey-Green, as potential option to bolster their U21 ranks.

Neil Thompson’s side have had a number of players on trial in recent months as they deal with the fact that many players have headed out on loan, while others have either trained with the first team, played for the U18s, or – in many cases – a bit of both.

Bailey-Green, a 19-year-old striker who left the Owls’ bitter rivals over the summer, turned out for Wednesday’s U21s in their 1-0 defeat to Coventry City, playing his part in a tight affair at Stocksbridge Park Steels’ Look Local Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A whole host of the U18s side that picked up a very impressive win over Leicester City in the FA Youth Cup on Friday night featured in the game, with Jack Hall, Josh Chapman, Sean Fusire and Tafadzwa Tapudzai all being handed a starting berth, while others took their place on the bench.

‘Thommo’ currently has David Agbontohoma, Jay Glover, Will Trueman and Ryan Galvin out on loan at this point in time, while another player who played a big part for his side in the past, Ciaran Brennan, is elsewhere in the Football League on loan with Swindon Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brennan, in fact, was named in the League Two Team of the Week for his efforts in their 5-0 hammering of Grimsby Town over the weekend.

It remains to be seen how long Bailey-Green will be given to impress in blue and white, but it may be that he’s given another run out at the end of the month against Crewe Alexandra.

Advertisement Hide Ad