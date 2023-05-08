News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday striker’s fan message and Wembley admission

Michael Smith knows what it’s like to win and lose at Wembley, and wants to experience that winning feeling with Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 8th May 2023, 08:30 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 08:30 BST

‘Smudga’ scored his 20th goal of the season on Sunday afternoon as he scored the winner for the Owls against Derby County, a goal that saw them end the campaign with four victories in a row heading into the play-offs.

They now face the prospect of two games against Peterborough United as they seek to continue their push for the Championship, and Smith has urged the fans to keep what they’re doing after another loud afternoon at Hillsborough over the weekend.

“Just stick with us,” he told the media when asked for a message to the supporters. “We’re going to give it absolutely everything. I’m sure every fan will, the ones than come to Hillsborough and the ones that travel town to Peterborough we’re all in it together.

“I’ve lost at Wembley with Swindon and it’s not a nice place to lose – but it’s an unbelievable place to win. Spending the whole day there, and walking up those steps, it’s special.”

Wednesday’s first leg against Peterborough will take place on Friday evening away at The Weston Homes Stadium at 8pm, with the second leg set for Thursday May 18th at S6 – a game that will decide who books their spot in the capital and who is destined for another season in League One.

Darren Moore’s side have a mixed record against the Posh this season, losing away and winning at home in what has been a good season for the Owls.

Michael Smith has 20 goals for Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Steve Ellis)Michael Smith has 20 goals for Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Steve Ellis)
