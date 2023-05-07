News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday leave Derby County players 'in tears' and Rams boss gives thoughts on performance

Derby County manager, Paul Warne, says that many of his players were in tears after they missed out on promotion at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 7th May 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 19:40 BST

The Owls picked up a 1-0 win over the Rams at Hillsborough to achieve 96 points in League One this season, and with Peterborough United beating Barnsley 2-0 it meant that Warne’s hopes of a second successive promotion had been dashed.

He was proud of his team’s performance at S6 though, and thought they were often the better side.

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday issue vital Lee Gregory update as attentions turn to play-of...
"I don't think it's today's performance that hasn't got us in the play-offs,” he told the media. “We dropped points we should not have dropped which I am hugely disappointed with… I thought our performance was excellent and it was the best performance we've had away against a top six team.

"I know I am biased but I thought we were the better team for large periods with 11 and with 10. The lads left everything out there. I can't ask anymore but on another day Didzy's chip goes in and another day Nat's pass to Birdy is bang on and he has an easier finish.

"We weren't far away from a perfect away performance. What makes it worse is you are clapping all the fans who stayed, which I really appreciate, but you can see Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough on the scoreboard which is difficult to take.

"It's hard for the players. There are a lot in tears as you can imagine. But hopefully, we can keep the large majority and improve where we can. I feel for them because I thought they played really well.”

Derby County manager Paul Warne applauds the fans after defeat by Sheffield Wednesday. (Richard Sellers/PA Wire)Derby County manager Paul Warne applauds the fans after defeat by Sheffield Wednesday. (Richard Sellers/PA Wire)
MORE: Owls' play-off opponents confirmed - dates and venues after top six finalised

