Derby County manager, Paul Warne, says that many of his players were in tears after they missed out on promotion at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The Owls picked up a 1-0 win over the Rams at Hillsborough to achieve 96 points in League One this season, and with Peterborough United beating Barnsley 2-0 it meant that Warne’s hopes of a second successive promotion had been dashed.

He was proud of his team’s performance at S6 though, and thought they were often the better side.

"I don't think it's today's performance that hasn't got us in the play-offs,” he told the media. “We dropped points we should not have dropped which I am hugely disappointed with… I thought our performance was excellent and it was the best performance we've had away against a top six team.

"I know I am biased but I thought we were the better team for large periods with 11 and with 10. The lads left everything out there. I can't ask anymore but on another day Didzy's chip goes in and another day Nat's pass to Birdy is bang on and he has an easier finish.

"We weren't far away from a perfect away performance. What makes it worse is you are clapping all the fans who stayed, which I really appreciate, but you can see Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough on the scoreboard which is difficult to take.

"It's hard for the players. There are a lot in tears as you can imagine. But hopefully, we can keep the large majority and improve where we can. I feel for them because I thought they played really well.”

