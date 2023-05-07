News you can trust since 1887
14 lovely images of Sheffield Wednesday’s lap of appreciation with their families at Hillsborough - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday’s players were all smiles as they did a lap of honour around Hillsborough after beating Derby County.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 7th May 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 17:21 BST

The Owls picked up a 1-0 victory on Sunday afternoon to confirm a record 96-point tally for the 2022/23 campaign, and while it wasn’t enough to secure automatic promotion the crowd was still in fine spirits at S6 as they celebrated what has still been an impressive campaign.

Michael Smith scored the only goal of the game as Derby were condemned to another season in League One, but for Wednesday the hard work begins next week as they turn their focus to Peterborough United and the play-offs.

This afternoon, though, they were able to enjoy themselves - with several players who have already been ruled out for the season such as Ben Heneghan and George Byers present to take it all in.

Check out some of the best pictures of the Owls stars enjoying the atmosphere below:

The Wednesday midfield put in another tireless display for the Owls in the Derby win.

1. Will Vaulks on Sheffield Wednesday’s lap of appreciation.

The Wednesday midfield put in another tireless display for the Owls in the Derby win.

James was back on the bench as Wednesday took on Derby - so will be in contention for the play-offs.

2. Reece James was all smiles

James was back on the bench as Wednesday took on Derby - so will be in contention for the play-offs.

Ihiekwe wasn't in the side for Derby, but apparently there's nothing to worry about - he was just rested.

3. Icky was rested

Ihiekwe wasn’t in the side for Derby, but apparently there’s nothing to worry about - he was just rested.

Chansiri was back in the country and will have enjoyed the Derby win.

4. The chairman capturing the occasion

Chansiri was back in the country and will have enjoyed the Derby win.

