Sheffield Wednesday’s players were all smiles as they did a lap of honour around Hillsborough after beating Derby County.

The Owls picked up a 1-0 victory on Sunday afternoon to confirm a record 96-point tally for the 2022/23 campaign, and while it wasn’t enough to secure automatic promotion the crowd was still in fine spirits at S6 as they celebrated what has still been an impressive campaign.

Michael Smith scored the only goal of the game as Derby were condemned to another season in League One, but for Wednesday the hard work begins next week as they turn their focus to Peterborough United and the play-offs.

This afternoon, though, they were able to enjoy themselves - with several players who have already been ruled out for the season such as Ben Heneghan and George Byers present to take it all in.

Check out some of the best pictures of the Owls stars enjoying the atmosphere below:

1 . Will Vaulks on Sheffield Wednesday’s lap of appreciation. The Wednesday midfield put in another tireless display for the Owls in the Derby win. Photo Sales

2 . Reece James was all smiles James was back on the bench as Wednesday took on Derby - so will be in contention for the play-offs. Photo Sales

3 . Icky was rested Ihiekwe wasn’t in the side for Derby, but apparently there’s nothing to worry about - he was just rested. Photo Sales

4 . The chairman capturing the occasion Chansiri was back in the country and will have enjoyed the Derby win. Photo Sales