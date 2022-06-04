Assuming the figure would be north of the £500,000 they paid for Josh Windass and Callum Paterson in the summer of 2020, you’d have to go back to 2019 and the fee paid to QPR for Massimo Luongo to find a greater fee shelled out by the Owls.

Having navigated transfer embargoes hard and soft in that time – no small factor for a club battling relegation and attempting promotion – Wednesday are now able to spend transfer fees and though caution has been promised, Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has indicated he’ll continue to back Darren Moore financially however he can.

Sheffield Wednesday's interest in Jayden Stockley proves the club are willing to spend in this transfer window.

“We haven't talked about budgets,” he said in his last media engagement last month. “Every coach asks me about budgets, but I always say there is no set budget. It depends on what we need… Whatever we need, I will try my best to support as much as I can.

“They may not have discussed budgets, but in terms of where they need to improve, that’s been something that they’ve talked about.

“We have talked about the areas we would like to strengthen. Our recruitment team works all year round… We prepared two lists of transfer targets if we stayed in League One or got promoted to the Championship.”

The Owls are on the hunt for strikers having confirmed the release of Saido Berahino at the end of his contract this month and have been linked with the likes of Freddie Ladapo, now confirmed to be on his way to Ipswich, and Michael Smith, focus appeared to be on free agents.

But the link to Stockley, as first reported by The Star earlier this week, proves Wednesday are willing to spend in an attempt to get out of League One at the second attempt.

Wednesday were interested in bringing the forward to S6 in the summer before he chose to sign for Charlton Athletic amid interest from Portsmouth and others.