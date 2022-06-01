And to be fair, though things went south around him a touch in the final few months of his Wednesday career, you’d be hard-pressed to pick a dodgy ‘best of’ side from Kieren Westwood’s seven years in South Yorkshire.

The two-time Owls player of the year, a fan favourite at S6, Westwood has since played for QPR but left the club last summer with memories of two play-off campaigns and having played with some international-quality players.

In conversation with The Star late last year, Westwood was asked to select his Ultimate Wednesday XI from those he had played with. And when you get down to it, it’s no easy task.

Featuring some bold omissions, seven substitutes and a controversial choice of manager, here is Westwood’s side and his thoughts on some of those included.

1. He played with some big names.. ..but who has Kieren Westwood selected to form an Ultimate Sheffield Wednesday XI - plus subs and a manager - from his time with the club? Featuring one or two surprises, let's take a look..

2. GK - Kieren Westwood He's gone for himself and who could blame him? Twice Owls player of the year, Westwood made 199 appearances for Wednesday across seven eventful years in which he saw the highs and lows of the club's modern era. In and out of the side on occasion for different reasons, nobody could doubt his quality. "This is my 200th game," he laughed. "I'm having that!"

3. RB - Liam Palmer "This was a dilemma," said Kieren. "I'm torn between three; Palms, Hunty and Big Dom. I've gone for Palms because he's a great lad and a good player who has played so many games in every single position and I want to put him in in his best position in my team."

4. CB - Tom Lees An icon of modern Wednesday history whose time at S6 ran alongside that of Westwood, free transfer arrival Lees proved to be one of the best pieces of business the Owls have done by going on to play 274 times and wear the captain's armband. No hesitation here from Westy, especially in putting him alongside his old partner in crime..