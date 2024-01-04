Sheffield Wednesday striker being eyed for international call-up

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, is having quite the season so far – and it may get even better still.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene for the Owls in 2023/24 since the arrival of Danny Röhl, going from a fine run of form in the club’s U21s to being a first choice forward for the seniors and leading the line in the Championship.

It’s known that the talented teen has been on the radar for England’s youth team for some time now following his exploits at the Wednesday academy, but now The Star understands that the Jamaican FA have also shown an interest in trying to get him on board.

‘Cadz’ qualifies for Jamaica through his dad’s side of the family and is eligible for both the Reggae Boyz and England, and while Danny played for the Three Lions at youth level it may be that the JFA try and move quickly in order to beat the English FA to it when it comes to Wednesday’s hottest young prospect.

The forward has played 11 games for the Owls so far this season, scoring three goals and grabbing one assist, as Röhl looks to help the team climb out of the Championship’s relegation zone, and after signing a new long-term deal at S6 the hope is that there’s a lot more to come from the youngster.