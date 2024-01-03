Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper receives England cap following Three Lions outing

Young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Jack Hall, has received his first England cap after his outing for the Three Lions a couple of years ago.

Hall, now 19, has played his part for Wednesday's youth teams in recent years, and in 2021 he made the first step up into the international scene when he featured in a friendly for England's U18s against Russia. They won the game 3-0, and he kept a clean sheet after coming on for the second half.

Plenty has happened since then, with the teenager spending time with the first team at Middlewood Road on occasion and taking the step up into the U21s from the U18s, and he will no doubt be proud of the fact that he has a piece of England U18 memorabilia that so few get their hands on.

The shot-stopper has been battling it out with fellow young goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, at Wednesday for the last couple of years, and with Charles a regular for Northern Ireland it is an exciting for the goalkeeping department at the club. Hall signed his first professional contract in October 2021, and is now reaching an age where the club may look to try and get him out on loan.

Wednesday have a number of exciting young players on their books at present who have received call-ups to their respective national youth teams, and with Danny Röhl handing chances to young players such as Bailey Cadamarteri, Joey Phuthi and others there is optimism that there is more to come.