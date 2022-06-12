The Owls confirmed that Massimo Luongo, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Joe Wildsmith and Jack Hunt had would all be offered new deals for the 2022/23 campaign, however they’re now into the last two weeks of their current deals with nothing announced about their futures.

All four players will be weighing up their options as they consider whether to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Owls, with various things being taken into consideration including playing time, Wednesday’s failure to get promoted back into the Championship, and what other offers are on the table.

The Star has already reported that Mendez-Laing has had interest in the Championship, while Hunt is unlikely to be short of offers either given his vast experience at that level.

For Luongo, there has been talk of a possible return to Australia, however he will also have potential suitors elsewhere as he weighs up the idea of spending another season in League One.

Wildsmith, one of the longest-serving players at the club, meanwhile, has a big decision to make with regards to his future, especially given that he’s likely to be playing second fiddle to Cameron Dawson, and could potentially slip further down the pecking order if someone like David Stockdale comes in, for instance.

But with preseason looming, Darren Moore will be wanting answers soon, because if any – or all – of the four decide that their futures lie elsewhere, then replacements need to be found.

For example, the Owls boss may step up his interest in Cardiff City’s soon-to-be-free midfielder, Will Vaulks, should Luongo opt not to stick around, but while the Australian is still undecided then Vaulks may not be a top priority. Wait too long, though, and he may sign elsewhere.