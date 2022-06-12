Wednesday are the only League One club thought to have shown an interest in trying to get the 28-year-old on board for the 2022/23 campaign as he leaves Cardiff City, however there has been a whole host of interest from the division above.

The Star understands that Huddersfield town, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town have are all looking into the possibility of snapping up Vaulks ahead of the new season, and while he’s thought to be open to a move to Sheffield he’ll no doubt be considering his options.

Vaulks, a defensive midfielder, played 40 games in all competitions for the Bluebirds in 2021/22, however it was decided that he would move on when his current contract in Wales comes to an end.

The Welsh international will be eager to make a final decision as soon as possible so that he can put pen to paper and crack on with his football, so any potential suitors may have to move quickly if they’re going to get a deal done.

Vaulks is no stranger to South Yorkshire having previously played for Rotherham United, and it is no surprise that the former Falkirk man has made his way onto Darren Moore’s wanted list.

Wednesday are yet to unveil any new signings as of yet, however are working hard behind the scenes to try and get new faces in in time for the start of preseason on June 20th.