Sheffield Wednesday still in the dark over Mark McGuinness’ Owls future

Darren Moore says that all that Sheffield Wednesday can do with regards to Mark McGuinness is ‘keep going’.

The Owls defender, currently on loan from Cardiff City, put in another fine performance on Thursday night as Wednesday kept their 13th clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 win over Port Vale, and he’s been widely praised for his showings since arriving at the club.

But with the January transfer window just around the corner, and Cardiff having been put under a transfer embargo, there have been concerns that the 21-year-old could be recalled by his parent club – and Darren Moore has had no guarantees that that won’t happen.

When asked if there was any news on his situation as the window approaches, the Owls boss shook his head and said, “We just have to keep going... We can eulogise about his performance, it was another solid one, a consistent performance. That’s where he is at the moment, and it’s what he has to continue doing.”

McGuinness has been a standout performer for Wednesday in recent weeks, playing a huge role in the fact that they’ve only conceded two goals in their last seven games and are in the midst of a 12-game unbeaten run in League One.

He had said previously that he had to be proactive when it came to joining Wednesday on loan over the summer, and fans will be hoping that he’s keen to stick around and see out this season’s project that will hopefully culminate in promotion back into the Championship.

