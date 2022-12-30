Barry Bannan makes Sheffield Wednesday vow after ‘frustrating’ end to 2022

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says the end of 2022 has been ‘frustrating’ for him.

Bannan isn’t a player that has been injured much in recent years, playing almost every game for the Owls as he proved his worth in the heart of midfield time and time again.

Earlier this month, though, he was forced off in the 1-1 draw against Exeter City and forced to miss the 0-0 draw with Oxford United – but worries seemed to ease on Boxing Day as he returned to the XI to help them beat Fleetwood Town.

But after starting the final game of 2022 as Port Vale visited Hillsborough, Bannan had to limp off the field after 25 minutes, and the Owls skipper was clearly in plenty of discomfort and looked crestfallen as he headed down the tunnel.

The Scot took to Instagram today after his teammates secured a 2-0 victory, and vowed to ‘be back’.

“Frustrating period for me personally,” he said. “But I’ll be back. Great three points again last night and a better performance to go with it. Have a great new year and see you all 2023.”

There’s a quick turnaround now as Darren Moore’s side prepare for the visit of Cambridge United on Monday, and it seems unlikely that Bannan will feature – even if his injury isn’t a bad one. Last night Moore said he was unsure of the severity at this point in time.

Wednesday face Cambridge at 3pm on Monday afternoon as they look to start 2023 the way they ended 2022, and potentially climb into the top two.